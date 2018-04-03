Entrepreneur and promoter Don Stockwell, acclaimed for his many followers on Facebook due to a peculiar promise to President-elect Carlos Alvarado, if he won, to bring Pink Floyd to Costa Rica.

Now Ticos are aking the promoter to make good on his promise.

The promise began in a video shared by the president-elect on his Facebook page, where he appears singing a song called “Wish You Here” by Pink Floyd, considered one of the most influential British roack band in history.

Although the promoter did not give details, he did post on Facebook that he was going to press Roger Waters, one of the members of the rock group.