The World Cup in Russia left some Ticos (Costa Ricans) who traveled there for the many joys and festivities, but others came in contact with four “friends” who are not welcome anywhere: chlamydia, herpes, papilloma and gonorrhea.

The cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) may increase in the coming months when symptoms manifest more clearly. That is the word from sexologist Mauro Fernández who told us that he has already received six cases of Costa Ricans who traveled to Russia and came back “pegado” and with an additional concern, the gonococcus (which produces gonorrhea) that is more resistant to treatments.

The infected are four men and two women. According to Dr Mauro, in four of the cases the men said they had used a condom and that liquor was involved, in that two of those four were so drunk they do not remember if they put on the condom correctly. The other two did not even protect themselves.

The good doctor commented that in three cases, people knew they were at high risk and still took a chance.

“The classic story is that they were very beautiful women. Three said they were healthy, elegant women who smelled nice and therefore ruled out any risk, as if gonorrhea chose not to like elegance,” says the doctor.

He also added that three of the Ticos paid for sexual services and the other three had encounters with women visiting Russia.

Dr Mauro commented that the festive atmosphere typical of activities such as a World Cup, Olympics or concerts, with more the consumption of liquor and in some cases of drugs, disinhibits people and leads them to engage in dangerous behavior.