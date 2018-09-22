A couple visiting Costa Rica had died in a waterfall pool after the worried wife jumped in to try to save her drowning husband.

Darren Mizokami, 48, was swimming when he began to have trouble staying afloat, in a pool unaware it was about 7 meters (22 feet) deep. His Kimberly, 41, then jumped in to help him.

, while another tourist ran for help, according to the report. But when the tourist, and a local man named Alberto, returned, it was too late.

“We ran to the pool, but when we arrived, they were already dead,” a local man named Alberto, who had ran for help, he told La Teja. “The water was very murky, so you could not see the real depth of the pool.”

According to Jim Batres, sub-director of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross), when first responders arrived there was nothing they could do.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that the pool takes a life. In 2015 a woman named Hidalgo, 45 years old, also drowned there.

This place is very sought after by tourists, both national and foreign, since it is quite deep and the fall of the waterfall produces bubbles, that is why the neighbors of the area call it a natural jacuzzi

So far this year 101 people have died in water accidents.