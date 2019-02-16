The Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hit the beaches of Costa Rica this past week, as showed off her incredible figure while sunning on the sand during a romantic Valentine’s Day vacation.

The 38-year-old model flaunted her sexy physique in a bright bikini on the beach while Tom showed off his matching abs before catching a few waves on a surfing adventure just weeks after winning his sixth Super Bowl with The New England Patriots.

The Brazilian-born is known as one of the world’s most famous supermodels.

Tom on the other hand … yeah, he’s handsome too.

Related