It was in La Rita, Pococi, in the province of Limon, that a woman complained to the local bakery (panaderia in Spanish) of the stale bread she had just bought, when her husband shoots the baker’s son in the arm with an ‘escopeta’ (shotgun) after the store refused to refund her purchase.

As the story goes, on Sunday (August 27) the lady had purchased two loafs of bread for ¢1,000 colones. Minutes later woman comes back to complain. Store employees would not give her a refund.

According Adalberto Vega Alvarado, the brother of the baker, after arguing with employees, the woman left but moments later to return with her husband, who was “very aggressive”.

The woman’s husband immediately began arguing with Rolando Vega, owner of the bakery, when Dennis Kalet, Vega’s son, intervened.

Adalberto continued his narration saying Dennis, in defending his father, got into a shoving match with man, who turned to go to his vehicle to get the shotgun and the fired at Dennis.

The following video is from the store’s security camera of the moment Dennis get shot in the forearm. Warning, the video includes graphic scenes that may be offensive to some viewers.

Dennis was treated at the Guapiles hospital.

“By the way it happened, he came to end their lives, the reason he got the gun. What happened is totally unacceptable. As a neighbor and merchant I am extremely worried. Now they (customers) come to shoot at merchants for something they not happy with. There are other ways to solve it. And we also have to take worry of robberies,” concluded Adalberto Vega.

Sunday night, the OIJ detained the woman. On Monday, the press office of the OIJ, confirmed the arrest and that the woman is being investigated for and may be charged with instigating the violence.

The woman lives only 800 meters (8 blocks) from the bakery.

With a warrant in hand, authorities raided the home Monday morning, on the belief the man would be there. He wasn’t.

Although the names of the woman or man have been released to the press, the OIJ said they are looking for a 43-year-old man who is believed to be from La Uruca, in San Jose and moved to Pococi in the last several years, where he has been involved in other violent incidents. The last occurring on August 8 where unknown assailants shot at a house where the man was staying.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.