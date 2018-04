A foreigner visiting Costa Rica with her family was dragged by waves of Playa Jaco. The death of the tourist whose name was not made public was confirmed by Alexander Porras, spokesperson for the Cruz Roja (Red Cross).

Porras said the body was recovered at 9:39 a.m. Saturday morning, after some 15 minutes the woman had been missing in the water. Rescuers tried to resuscitate the woman but lost the battle.