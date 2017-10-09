A group of 22 tourists who were trapped in the Chirripó National Park, with the highest peak in Costa Rica, were evacuated Sunday by the National Conservation Area System (Sinac) of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae).

Luis Diego Román of Sinac explained that the tourists had been there since the emergency caused by Tropical Storm Nate, began on Wednesday.

The group was made up of 21 nationals and a 25 year-old New Zealander visiting the country.

On Sunday, Sinac officials led the group of people, who had take refuge in the ‘Base Crestones’ lodge of the National Park, to safety.

“Fortunately the operation was a success and the tourists were moved to a safe area in perfect health,” authorities said.

