Like they did in 1990, Purdy Motors, the exclusive dealer for Toyota in Costa Rica, will give each player of the Seleccion (national team) a brand new Toyota Corolla if they manage to reach the quarterfinals in the World Cup in Russia, just as they did in Brazil 2014.

In 1990, Purdy Motor gave each player a new Corolla. In the World Cup Italy 1990, Costa Rica’s first world cup, the team coached by Bora Milutinovic went into the second round, defeating Sweden (2-1) and Scotland (1-0), then losing (1-0) to Brazil on an auto goal by Mauricio Montero. Then losing the first game of the round of 16 (4-1) to Czechoslovakia.

Like in 1990, in 2014 the whole country went crazy. People took to the streets to celebrate. The reception given to the 1990 players returning was tremendous. In 1990, the parade went from the Juan Santamaria international airport to the main streets of San Jose. In 2014, the festivities were just as crazy.

In 1990, a new Corolla, equipped with a 1,300cc engine, cost ¢625,000 colones (US$6,900 at the ¢90 colones to one US dollar exchange rate on June 9, 1990) and was tax exempted by President Rafael Angel Calderon.

Today, a new Corolla is US$25,500 dollars.

What was US$6,900 dollars worth in today’s money, taking into account inflation? $13,489.42 using an inflation calculator.

Question is will Purty have to pay up?

Many, especially die-hard fans of La Sele think yes. Critics, however, do not. They place the 2018 team, which is basically the same as 2014 with some minor changes and a different coach, at not passing the first round.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia kicks off on June 14. Costa Rica will play it’s first game on Juen 17, against Serbia.