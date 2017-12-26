A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle left two dead on Christmas Day on the Ruta 27.

According to Mario Vargas, of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), apparently, the driver of the Land Rover sports utility vehicle tried to make a u-turn when a motorcyclist, traveling at a high speed, ran into it.

The motorcyclist hit the car dead center on the driver’s side and flipped on its side. Both drivers died on site. Neither of them carried passengers, according to the traffic official.

The identity of the drivers was not released to the public, authorities did say the driver of the SUV was a foreigner.

Cierre temporal de la Ruta km 27, sector Turrucares por accidente. Use vías alternas. — Globalvia Ruta 27 (@autopdelsol) December 25, 2017

The crash occurred minutes after 1:00 pm at kilometer 27, in Turrucares in the San Jose – Caldera direction.

people killed in a traffic accident, at kilometer 27. A motorcyclist and the driver of a Land Rover Discovery died this afternoon, after 1 p.m. m .. The accident occurred in the lane of San José-Caldera. Photo: Rafael Pacheco

