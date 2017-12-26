A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle left two dead on Christmas Day on the Ruta 27.

According to Mario Vargas, of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), apparently, the driver of the Land Rover sports utility vehicle tried to make a u-turn when a motorcyclist, traveling at a high speed, ran into it.

Two people died in a traffic accident, at kilometer 27, Turrucares, of the Ruta 27 Christmas Day. A motorcyclist slammed into a Land Rover Discovery shortly after 1 pm on the San José-Caldera lanes. Photo: Rafael Pacheco, La Nacion

The motorcyclist hit the car dead center on the driver’s side and flipped on its side. Both drivers died on site. Neither of them carried passengers, according to the traffic official.

The identity of the drivers was not released to the public, authorities did say the driver of the SUV was a foreigner.

The crash occurred minutes after 1:00 pm at kilometer 27, in Turrucares in the San Jose – Caldera direction.

people killed in a traffic accident, at kilometer 27. A motorcyclist and the driver of a Land Rover Discovery died this afternoon, after 1 p.m. m .. The accident occurred in the lane of San José-Caldera. Photo: Rafael Pacheco

Sources: La Nacion, Accidentes de CostaRica

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR