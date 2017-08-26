Q COSTA RICA – One dead, four seriously injured the highway closed down in both directions for 7 hours Friday afternoon, in the area of Ceiba de Orotina, on the Ruta 27, in the Puntarenas direction.

For reasons yet unknown, a Honda CRV slammed head on into a tractor trailer. The crash occurred at 3:06 pm.

Dead at the scene was a woman, an 11-year-old and two adult men were taken to the Hospital Monseñs Sanabria, in Puntarenas in delicate condition. A nine year was taken to the Hospital Nacional de Niños (Children’s Hospital) in San Jose.

Authorities report the children were not wearing seat belts and were flung into the front of seats.

Due to the heavy traffic on the Ruta 27 Friday, police escorted the ambulances to hospital.

The Ruta 27, in the area of Orotina, was re-opened around 10 pm Friday, Globalvia, the road concessionaire, reporting the opening and that traffic through the area remained slow in both directions.

Ruta reabierta km 65 sector Ceiba, se mantiene transito lento en ambos sentidos por efecto de cola, guarde distancia. — Globalvia Ruta 27 (@autopdelsol) August 26, 2017

The names of fatality and injured was not released to the press.

