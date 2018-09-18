The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) warned holders of concessions from the Public Transport – ie buses and minivans – from using their units to transport strikers or face sanctions that could be a fine of more than ¢100,000 or have their license plates confiscated or both.

The sanction applies to buses that used outside their concession parameters, that is not operating on their established route, for hire to carry strikers.

German Marin, chief of the traffic police, said the control began Monday in different parts of the country to ensure that buses (under concession) are used according to their specific permits.

The sanction does not apply to buses not under the CTP (Consejo de Transporte Publico) concession.

The Consejo de Transporte Publico (CTP) permits are specific. The buses have routes to fulfill, from one point to another, or to transfer students, according to the respective authorization,” said Marín.