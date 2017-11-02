“When you have a tourism industry driven by images of people riding elephants… or holding sloths [in Ecuador] then you have a public that thinks ‘I’m going to Costa Rica, or I’m going to Thailand to do that one activity’. It’s very detrimental because you have people travelling to places simply because they were promoted on Instagram.”

Riding elephants is another classic Instagram which gets her goat – because the animals are often kept in bad conditions.

But despite her reservations, Raymond says she has no plans to leave Instagram. “Even though I lament the way it is, I don’t know if I’m in a position to completely abandon it,” she says. She is, however, changing the way she ‘Grams – her recent posts show longer, thoughtful captions, and there isn’t a floaty dress in sight. Her most recent photo, from Costa Rica, shows her ziplining in black leggings, yellow anorak and safety helmet.

Superficial and vapid. That’s Oneika Raymond’s take on Instagram, the influential Instagram star says she’s tired of the pressure the photo app puts on women – especially the female travel Instagram sector.

Nothing surprising, you might say – all those floaty maxidresses and floppy hats never exactly screamed authentic. And now, like the lifestyle and fitness Instagrammers who’ve renounced the ‘Gram this year for encouraging unrealistic expectations and creating worlds that don’t exist, it’s her turn to turn the focus on travel.

With an Instagram following of just under 31,000 and a job that enables her to travel all over the world, Raymond – a travel writer and influencer – has the kind of profile and lifestyle many would die for. Yet in a post this month, she told her followers she was “kinda over” it.

“I’m disheartened by how similar, superficial, curated, and (dare I say) vapid many travel feeds have become (mine included). Especially in the female travel space,” she wrote.

“It’s no longer enough to tell a story and post an awe-inspiring landscape – it won’t get likes. Trust me, I’ve tried.

“Instead, the winning formula for us ladies seems to be something similar to this photo: one in which we’re perfectly posed (usually facing away from the camera), in a flouncy hat (especially if we’re clutching the brim), and wearing a flowy dress. Extra points if the dress is brightly coloured, has a bohemian feel, and is off the shoulder.”

Get ready for the new wave of travel Instagram.

Read the original article here.

