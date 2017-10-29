4 Not Checking Your Cell Phone Plan

It’s important to know what your plan covers to avoid data roaming fees. Not covered? Turn off your data before you get on the plane and leave your phone in airplane mode (you’ll still be able to connect to wi-fi). If data is important to you, look into buying an international plan or buying a local SIM card once you arrive.

If you are traveling from Costa Rica, set up roaming with your provider such as Kolbi (ICE), Movistar or Claro. For travel in Central America and several countries in South America, Claro and Movistar in Costa Rica have plans for “local calling” prices in other countries and no need to set up roaming, your cell phone will automatically adjust.