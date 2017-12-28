Everyone has dreamt of a job that will allow them to see the world, while still providing the kind of salary that normally comes with a stable corporate career. Although nurses do have to report to work at whatever hospital, clinic, or another medical facility they’re employed at, the constant supply of jobs means that nurses have the ability to relocate with a fairly high certainty that they’ll be able to find a job wherever they decide to move.

On that note, if you’ve been wanting to experience all that Australia has to offer but you don’t want it to interfere with your nursing career aspirations, consider some of the following reasons why you can do both at the same time.

Advancing Your Career While Abroad

Many nurses feel obligated to stay in the same city for years because they’re afraid they might affect progress that they’ve worked so hard to establish with their current employer. While that’s a valid concern, there’s no reason to let it keep you from moving to Australia, as you can easily study for your registered nurse to masters of science in nursing (RN to MSN) online using an accredited distance learning institution. For example, a student could be pursuing an MSN online with the University of Arizona while living and working in Australia. The ability to continue advancing your career after moving to Australia makes it a feasible option for any progressive professional that wants to experience the beauty of the Land Down Under.

Accommodating Australia’s High Demand for Nurses

The Australian Government has recently released reports that reveal a high demand for nurses, midwives, dieticians, and physiotherapists. In fact, many employee recruiters and hiring managers are now considering help from foreign nurses, particularly those from the US, UK, Canada, and other predominantly English-speaking countries. That’s great news for any American, British, or Canadian nurse that wants to move to Australia without sacrificing their salary. The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia has even set up a resource that internationally qualified nurses and midwives can use to get started.

Freedom to Live in Any Part of the Country

Whether you’re interested in the hustle and bustle of Sydney or the lure of a small town like Port Douglas, there are always plenty of nursing jobs available in almost every region. Of course, conducting a thorough job search before moving will ensure that you’re making your decision based on the promise of a job that you already have lined up. During your initial stay, you may want to spend time touring the different areas to determine where you’d most enjoy living and working.

The Option to Experience Other Countries As Well

Many traveling nurses choose to stay in one location for a few years and then move to the next. Australia is a great place to start your journey. Luckily, the demand for nurses will remain high in almost all developed countries as the population continues to expand.