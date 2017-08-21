History of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Wilkes-Barre is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is apart of Luzerne County and it is one of the principal cities in what some people call the Scranton, Wilkes-Bare and Hazleton PA Metropolitan area. It is located in the center of Wyoming Valley, and the second largest city that sits next to Scranton.

It was founded in 1769 and formally incorporated in 1806. It wasn’t until the 19th century that the city rapid evolved – this was due to the abundance of coal reserves and the arrival of immigrants. The city now has a population of over 42,000 – this makes it the largest city in Luzerne County and the 13th-largest city in Pennsylvania!

There are so many things to do in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.. continue reading to learn all of what Wilkes-Barre has to offer!

Camping in Wilkes-Barre

If you enjoy camping with your friends and family, then there are a ton of adventures waiting for you. Wilkes-Barre is located just a short drive from Ricketts Glenn State Park. Planning your camping trip is a great way for you to relax a little from the city life, and enjoy all of the outdoor pleasures that the area has to offer.

Nightlife in Wilkes-Barre

There are many different restaurants, bars and other local attractions that makes Wilkes-Barre truly unique. Thai Thai in Wilkes-Barre is one of the most famous restaurants located on the Square, which is in the heart of Wilkes-Barre. If you’re feeling adventurous try the Panag Curry – a yellow curry with roasted tomatoes and carrots and other Thai spices. Or feel free to try the Drunken Noodles. Drunken noodles are a classic Thai dish, and the name comes from the conception of the dish. People would come home late at night after drinking, go through their fridge and throw everything they could find into a Wok and stirfry with flat noodles.

If you’re in the mood for something more American, check out Station’s Grill. Station’s Grill is an awesome small little specially sandwich shop that offers many different kind of sandwich, flatbread and panini. Their sandwiches come with french fries – and their fries are great.

Other Attractions Near Wilkes-Barre

If you’re going to be in the area for a family trip or vacation, consider taking a drive to Knoebels Amusement Park. Knobels is the largest free admission family park in the country. Yes you heard that right – admission is free! You can even bring your dog to the park.. isn’t that pawesome? While Knobels does have free admission, you do have to pay for the rides – and they range from $1 to $3. You can however purchase an unlimited ride pass which is better if you’re planning on hitting up all of the rides they have to offer.

When you’re done thrill seeking, check out all of the great food the park has to offer. From homemade pizza, potato pancakes to funnel cakes and hand served ice cream – you will definitely be able to find something to fit your taste buds.

Wilkes-Barre is Awesome for Any Trip

Wilkes-Barre is an awesome place to visit because it’s located in Northeast Pennsylvania. You can expect a weekend of fun, without all the busy life that other big cities have to offer. So go ahead and plan your next weekend getaway to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. You won’t regret it. We promise!

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.