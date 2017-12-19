Following up on The Simpsons in Costa Rica, on Saturday the eponymous Springfield (in an unnamed U.S. state) family took in the Festial de la Luz in San Jose.
Así viven los Simpson el #festivaldelaluz en San José de Costa Rica durante la #TravesíaSimpson . ¡Pura vida! pic.twitter.com/LqnRmMSnqG
— Simpsonized (@realsimpsonized) December 17, 2017
Earlier in the week, in their #TravesíaSimpson por Costa Rica, Homer and Bart wanted a first hand experience with the crocodiles of the Tarcoles river. Please don’t try this on your visit to Costa Rica.
De paseo por el Río Tárcoles de Costa Rica, jajaja. ¡Corre Homero, corre! 😂#TravesíaSimpson pic.twitter.com/9l6ZSmuUcz
— Simpsonized (@realsimpsonized) December 15, 2017
Afterwards peace and sharing a cold “Imperial”.
Finalmente ambos hicieron las pases luego de su encuentro en el Río Tárcoles, jaja. ¡Lo que hace una Imperial bien fría! @elguiaimperial 😏 pic.twitter.com/z3yuowJnTd
— Simpsonized (@realsimpsonized) December 15, 2017
More #TravesíaSimpson por Costa Rica: