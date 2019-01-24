Every year at this time TripAdvisor announced the winners of its Travellers’ Choice Awards in which it picks out the crème de la crème of hotels and B&Bs around the world.

The winning accommodation is based on the millions of reviews it gathered from real travelers during 2018.

This year, the Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, a treehouse-style resort nestled on 33 acres of lush green rainforest overlooking the Costa Rican Pacific coastline, was named the world’s top hotel for the 2019 Travelers’ Choice.

Located in Manuel Antonio, Quepos, offer a wide variety of standalone accommodations, including the award-winning Tulemar Bungalows, luxurious Villas, and beautiful Private Homes. Nestled in a lush rainforest overlooking the Manuel Antonio coastline and surrounded by nature, the Tulemar features incredible gardens, walking paths and thriving wildlife.

If that is not enough, the hotel boasts four swimming pools, the same number of restaurants, a beach bar, spa and the ONLY exclusive sandy beach in the region.

Guests can also enjoy the luxury of their own personal concierge to arrange tours, spa treatments and restaurant reservations, as well personal chefs.

It’s reasonable, too, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, came out as the second cheapest* of all the hotels shortlisted in the 10 top Travellers’ Choice hotels in the world category.

Top 10 2019 Travellers’ Choice Hotels in the World:

Click here for TripAdvisor complete list of the Top 25 Hotels – World.

*Based on TripAdvisor data from January – December 2018

No compensation was received or offered for this report.

