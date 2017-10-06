Tropical Storm Nate has hit Costa Rica hard, especially in areas of Guanacaste were major roads have become raving rivers and hundreds of homes are under water.

The government decreed a state of emergency to facilitate the channeling of resources to address the damages caused by the Nate in places such as Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, where multiple families are injured.

The National Emergencies Commission (Comisión Nacional de Emergencias – CNE) reports more than 5,000 people are being housed in 80 shelters in Guanacaste, the Southern Zone, Central Valley and Central Pacific.

In addition, some 377,000 are without potable water and 18 major roads closed.

In Filadelfia, Guanacaste, the major road from Santa Cruz to Liberia, is a raging river. Water levels in the surrounding area are almost at the roof of some houses. Areas like Sardinal and Playas del Coco are also reporting flooding.

The road between Parrita and Quepos is closed. The television news reports of several truck drivers trapped in their vehicles is impacting.

In Cartago, the rains washed away houses, crops and livestock.

There aren’t many areas not affected by Nate, some worse than others, as the tropical storm leaves a deep imprint on thousands of victims.

In the Central Valley, worst hit are the areas of Alajuelita, Desamparados and Aserri on the south side of San Jose.

The World Cup qualifying game between Honduras and Costa Rica, to be played in San Jose Friday night, has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon and may be pushed back to Sunday or Monday.

The concern is the inability to provide security at the stadium as the Fuerza Publica, Cruz Roja and Policia de Transito have their hands full dealing with emergencies throughout the country.

Following are photos posted on the social media.

Guanacaste is one of worst-hit areas:

