Be ready on Monday for slowdowns on the Ruta 27 if truckers made good on their threat to block the highway indefinitely if authorities raise the tolls even by one colon.

Today, July 1, in accordance with the concession contract, Globalvia is in its right to adjust the tolls it charges along the route from San Jose to Puntarenas.

The adjustment would take effect on Monday, July 2.

The truckers union is against any increase. Marco Murcia, president of the ANEP, told the press that the union and truckers consider the amount of the tolls an injustice.

“The people (truckers) are upset, we are not going to put up with any increase, not even a colon and if it happens, we will block the whole route 27 for an indefinite time, but after a vacation,” said Murcia.

The mid-year school vacation began this weekend and will be for two weeks, when students return to school on July 16.

“The members were going to block immediately, but we will give time to see what happens, we will not allow them to continue taking our money,” added Murcia.

The tolls (one way) for a big rig is ¢13,700 colones.

Recently a group of some 200 truckers from all over the country were able to meet with the deputy minister of the Presidency, Nancy Marin, to voice their concerns and lower the tolls.