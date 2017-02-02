Trump Just Made It Harder For Costa Rican To Visit the US

Q COSTA RICA – In an executive order signed Friday (January 27), suspending the US’s Visa Interview Waiver Program, president Donald Trump made it harder for Costa Rican to visit the United States, decreasing from 48 to 12 months the period which Costa Rican citizens will be able to renew a visa without an interview.

The change could inconvenience many frequent visitors to the US (and even dissuade them from visiting) by forcing them to have a face-to-face interview with a U.S. consular officer every time their visa expires rather than simply dropping off their passport at a consulate.

The Visa Interview Waiver Program allows travelers to the U.S. to renew travel authorizations without an in-person interview. The effects of suspending this program on travelers and consulates will vary from country to country.

“As of January 27, interviews will be required for all applicants, except for those applying for a visa in the same category of their previous visa and that it has not more than 12 months after it has expired,” said the US Embassy in San Jose.

The Embassy clarified that the new order does not vary the procedure to request the document, nor does it imply a greater difficulty to obtain it.

Those interested in applying for the visa without interview and that meet the requirements, must only appear in the Consular Section for fingerprinting.

Source La Nacion; Qz.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

370 SHARES Facebook Twitter