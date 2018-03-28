Tunisia’s captain Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal in the game, giving the north Africans the win over Costa Rica’s La Sele in the friendly played on the French Riviera on Tuesday evening.

The win was Tunisia’s second after beating Iran, Costa Rica’s loss was their first after winning over Scotland, on Friday

Khazri’s goal came from a ball played over his head from inside his own half, controlled it and swept past the Costa Rican defense before striking it against Keylor Navas and then getting his foot to the rebound first.

Following the game, Tunisia fans invaded the field, climbed goalposts and set off flares in celebration after their win over Costa Rica.Hundreds of fans breached security at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France, and began to hassle players for selfies and mount the goalposts.

On tap for the Ticos is the friendly with Northern Ireland on June 3, then England on the June 7 and Belgium on June 11. For all the World Cup friendlies click here.

La Sele is set to play its first World Cup 2018 game (4th appearance in World Cup play) on June 17 against Serbia.