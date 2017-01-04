Turriabla Once Again Plays Havoc With Costa Rica Travel

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – The Turrialba volcano is once again playing havoc with travel to and from Costa Rica, a number of airlines cancelling flights and from the Juan Santamaria international airport in San Jose (SJO), due to high levels of ashfall.

After several weeks of low activity, the Turrialba on Tuesday began its latest eruptions of ash and gas and thanks to the strong winds, blowing the ashfall west towards the airport.

According to Enio Cubillo, director of Civil Aviation, confirmed that the presence of ash in and around the airport is a concern for many airlines, who in their priority decided to land or take off from the San Jose airport.

fall of an ash is an event of force majeure, so that the airlines are released from responsibility, although they could reach agreements with the affected passenger. Cubillo pointed out that the

0:40am today (Wednsday, January 4) the As at 1(Wednsday, January 4) the Aeris website informs at a number of cancelled flights, that include:

Departures



Nature Air 5C 120, 9:35am.

United Airlines, UA 1269, 12:07pm to Houston

Jetblue, B 6038, 13:26pm to Fort Lauderdale

United Airlines, UA 1490, 13:45pm to Houston

Spirit Airlines, NK 756, 13:50 pm to Fort Lauderdale

United Airlines, UA 1623, 13:55pm to Washington

American Airlines, AA 2232, 14:10pm to Miami

United Airlines, UA 1560, 14:45pm to Newark

United Airlines, UA1099, 15:10pm to Houston

Arrivals

Nature Air, 5C551, 09:30am

Nature Air, 5C551, 10:55am.

United Airlines, UA 1266, 11:05am from Houston

United Airlines, UA 1080, 11:40 am from Newark

American Airlines, AA 2221, 12:09am from Miami

Jetblue, B6 039, 12:30am from Fort Lauderdale

United Airlines, UA 1036am from desde Houston

Spirit Airlines, NK 755am from Fort Lauderdale

United Airlines, UA 1699am from Washington

American Airlines, UA AA 1153, 13:15am from Miami

United Airlines, UA 1553, 13:25am from Newark

United Airlines, UA 1098, 14:05 am from Houston

American Airlines, AA 1592, 14:22am from Miami

American Airlines, AA 986, 19:0am from Dallas

If you have flight today (or in the coming days) to and from Costa Rica, best is to check with your airline before heading out to the airport or the Aeris website.

The Turrialba this Wednesday (January 4) morning.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

277 SHARES Facebook Twitter