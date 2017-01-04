Turriabla Once Again Plays Havoc With Costa Rica Travel

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – The Turrialba volcano is once again playing havoc with travel to and from Costa Rica, a number of airlines cancelling flights and from the Juan Santamaria international airport in San Jose (SJO), due to high levels of ashfall.
After several weeks of low activity, the Turrialba on Tuesday began its latest eruptions of ash and gas and thanks to the strong winds, blowing the ashfall west towards the airport.
According to Enio Cubillo, director of Civil Aviation, confirmed that the presence of ash in and around the airport is a concern for many airlines, who in their priority decided to land or take off from the San Jose airport.
Departures
- Nature Air 5C 120, 9:35am.
- United Airlines, UA 1269, 12:07pm to Houston
- Jetblue, B 6038, 13:26pm to Fort Lauderdale
- United Airlines, UA 1490, 13:45pm to Houston
- Spirit Airlines, NK 756, 13:50 pm to Fort Lauderdale
- United Airlines, UA 1623, 13:55pm to Washington
- American Airlines, AA 2232, 14:10pm to Miami
- United Airlines, UA 1560, 14:45pm to Newark
- United Airlines, UA1099, 15:10pm to Houston
Arrivals
- Nature Air, 5C551, 09:30am
- Nature Air, 5C551, 10:55am.
- United Airlines, UA 1266, 11:05am from Houston
- United Airlines, UA 1080, 11:40 am from Newark
- American Airlines, AA 2221, 12:09am from Miami
- Jetblue, B6 039, 12:30am from Fort Lauderdale
- United Airlines, UA 1036am from desde Houston
- Spirit Airlines, NK 755am from Fort Lauderdale
- United Airlines, UA 1699am from Washington
- American Airlines, UA AA 1153, 13:15am from Miami
- United Airlines, UA 1553, 13:25am from Newark
- United Airlines, UA 1098, 14:05 am from Houston
- American Airlines, AA 1592, 14:22am from Miami
- American Airlines, AA 986, 19:0am from Dallas
If you have flight today (or in the coming days) to and from Costa Rica, best is to check with your airline before heading out to the airport or the Aeris website.
The Turrialba this Wednesday (January 4) morning.