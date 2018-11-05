The Turrialba volcano had an intermittent activity during this week, passive eruptions as the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) describes them.

The passive activity continued into the weekend. On Sunday, at 2:40 pm, it had an eruption lasting about an hour, generating an ash plume 500 meters (1,600 feet) high above the crater.

Good weather conditions in recent days allowed the expulsion and the ash cloud that reached some area of San Pedro, to be observed clearly.

This Monday morning the eruptions continued, one at 5:15 am and the other at 6:21 am.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related