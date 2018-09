Thousands of turtles arrived this monday at Ostional beach in Guanacaste.

Turtles nest at Ostional year round, but peak time is during rainy season. Over the course of a five-day “arribada” (arrival) nesting turtles will leave up to 10 million eggs on the beach.

The largest arribada thus far recorded in Ostional, took place in November 1995 when a calculated 500,000 females came ashore.

Photos from Guana Noticias Facebook.