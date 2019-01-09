Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Tuyo Movil, owned by Televisora de Costa Rica (Teletica), will be ceasing activities on 15 January. The operator’s customer base has fallen drastically in recent years, from 96,000 at the end of 2013 to barely 4,000 at the end of 2017.

What will happen to users after January 15?

Tuyo Movil will no longer be activating new services or recharge existing. Customers who have a balance before January 15 will be able to continue using the service up to 90 days (from the recharge). On April 15, 2019, TuYo Movil will completely disappear from the market.

Users can keep their number through number portability, that is, ask to migrate the number to another provider. If users do not port the number, it will be lost for good.

If you are a TuYo user and have any questions or concerns call 800 8896 6845 or 800 8896 1718. Their website only provides the closing notice.

Fullmovil, owned by Grupo ICE, may also disappear soon. State-owned ICE reports evaluating continuing the service.

Costa Rica’s mobile market is shared by three operators: ICE (Kolbi) with 52% of the market, followed by Spain’s Telefonica (Movistar) with 26% and Mexico’s America Movil (Claro) with 21%.

MVNOs account for just 0.6% of the market.

