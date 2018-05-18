On an isolated road known as ‘Los Italianos’ (The Italians), in the area of San Isidro de Palmares, in the province of Alajuela, a young cyclist came across two bodies by the side of the road on Thursday.

Officers of the Fuerza Publica (national police) responded to the 911 call, but the two men were lifeless. OIJ agents were called in to investigate what appears to be an execution.

According to the Judicial Police, one of the deceased is a 25-year-old, identified by his last name Chacon, a native of Ciudad Quesada in San Carlos. Apparently, Chacon was an employee of the MOPT.

The other deceased has yet to be identified.