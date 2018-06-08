Two men were detained for the alleged pimping (crime of procuring) during a raid on a “massage parlor”, El Castillo, located Avenida 16 and Calle 3, in San Jose on Thursday afternoon.

According to Marcelo Solano, director of the San José Municipal Police, it was an operation coordinated by the Sex Crimes Section of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) and the Municipal Police.

The two men were identified by their last names Pérez Gómez and Maya Valencia, both Colombian nationals, who now faces charges that could result in prison time if convicted.

In Costa Rica, prostitution is not prohibited, but pimping or ‘proxenetismo” is.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com