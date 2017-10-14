This past week there has been a rash of homicides, most of what authorities believe “a settling of scores”. From Desamparados, to Pavas, to Orotina, the triggemen left bodies behind.

The latest occurred Friday afternoon, around 4:30 pm in Mataste de Orotina, in the area known as Linea del Tren (Train Line), when two young men, wearing sports gear and cap, murdered a Colombian national, identified as 40-year-old Rónald Alberto Núñez García.

In this area, a small group of people live in the in several “humble” homes erected by the train line, where the victim lived and like the other crimes, people are aren’t talking much to police for fear of reprisals.

Hernan Arce, head of the Fuerza Publica (national police) in Orotina, said that apparently the gunmen made off in a vehicle, waiting for them about 75 meters from the crime scene.

“The body was in the middle of a small hill, near a stream about 25 meters from the house (of the victim). At the moment there are no detainees, but a search continues for the area,” said Arce.

Like in the other homicides this week, the murder of Nuñez may be linked to drug trafficking that.

Police confirmed that Nuñez was known as “Trauma” and a long history of arrests for selling drugs.

The foreigner was married to a Costa Rican woman and had several children together.

