Two women were detained, suspected of participating and consenting to the abuse, rape and the production of child porn to the detriment of their own daughters.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the arrest this Tuesday morning after the arrest of the women and man, who had in his possession electronic devices with various photos and videos of the minors.

Erick Lewis, head of the Computer Crimes Section of the OIJ, explained that in 2016 judicial agents confiscated computer equipment from the male suspect, that was analyzed by forensic specialists that allowed to them to identify, in October 2017, the victims and the offenders.

“After the forensic analysis of the equipment confiscated from the main suspect (named Bustos) it is determined that he and two women had sexual relations with minors. With additional work, the identity of the two women was determined. In addition, during the investigation it was determined that the minors are their own daughters,” explained Lewis.

Lewis clarified that the women, named Vega (39) and Salazar (45), did not know each other, but that both were linked to Bustos (45), who in the confiscated material appears to have sexual relations with one of the suspects and with a minor, individually.

On Tuesday, two houses in Heredia were raided, one in Barreal de Heredia, where Vega was arrested, and another in La Aurora, where Bustos lived, who was arrested at his place of work in Pavas, San José.

Salazar, on the other hand, was apprehended in Tambor de Alajuela, when she was on a public road.

During the proceedings, the judicial agents confiscated cell phones, a camera, and other electronic devices.

The three persons will be passed to the Public Ministry with the corresponding report so that their legal status can be determined.

Authorities did not disclose the age of the minors or if there are others involved.

