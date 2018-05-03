United States President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Costa Rica to attend the inauguration of Carlos Alvarado on May 8, 2018, in San Jose.

Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Labor, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation will include: Sharon Day, United States Ambassador to Costa Rica; Juan Cruz, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs, National Security Council; and Sandra Alba Cauffman, Deputy Director, Earth Science Division, National Aeronautics and Space Administration