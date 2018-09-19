The United States Embassy in San Jose sent an alert to its citizens in Costa Rican territory, as the national strike reached its 9th day on Tuesday.

Through its website, the Embassy mentioned that the demonstration called by the unions, against the tax reform bill and the Government, continue this week throughout Costa Rica, and particularly in San Jose.

“Protesters may express their opposition by interrupting government services, creating traffic jams, and disrupting local commerce. This may occur with little or no warning,” says the message.

The alert repeated the message from the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security, announcing it will be taking steps to guarantee transit and fuel supplies, though intermittent gas shortages and cancellation of non-emergency medical appointments at public hospitals may occur. Emergency services and local airports are expected to remain operational.

“The Embassy cannot predict when demonstration activity will subside and recommends that all U.S. citizens in Costa Rica plan accordingly,” said the message.

The Embassy recommends the following actions to take:

Monitor local media for updates.

Plan any travel within country to account for potential traffic delays

Avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations

Enroll with the U.S. Embassy in San Jose Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

Assistance: The Embassy also recommends Americans to visit the website and have Embassy contacts handy.

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica is located at Calle 98 Vía 104, Pavas, San José. Use Google maps for directions from your location.

The Embassy phone number is: +506 2519-2000 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday; after-hours ask to be transferred to the Duty Officer.

Call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), Monday through Frida (except U.S. federal holidays).