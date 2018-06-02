The United States Embassy in Managua, Nicaragua confirmed the death of the American whose was found killed Saturday morning in the Rubenia sector.

“The U.S. Government expresses its condolences to the family of the U.S. citizen killed last night and to all the families who have recently visited the Forensic Medicine Institute. The death of a U.S. citizen is of great concern to our Embassy,” she wrote in he twitter account. Ambassador Laura Dogu.

The #US Government expresses its condolences to the family of the U.S. citizen killed last night and to all the families who have recently visited the Forensic Medicine Institute. The death of a U.S. citizen is of great concern to our Embassy. — Laura Dogu (@USAmbNicaragua) June 2, 2018

The Ambassador did not disclose the name of the victim, but unofficially the victim is Henry Vera, owner of the Sports Bar located at km 13 of the road to Masaya.

According to sources, Vera received a call telling him that a friend was injured in the area of Rubenia, and arriving at the location to assist his friend, he was ambushed, the assailants shooting him and burned his vehicle.

Residents said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, in front of the Parrales Vallejos transport cooperative.

A witness who requested anonymity said the victims were semi naked, one of them still alive, and was taken to hospital by a woman on a motorcycle.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.