The U.S. Embassy in San Jose will be closed Monday, May 28, in commemoration of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. … Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Memorial Day is not to be confused with Veterans Day – Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.

In the U.S., the holiday marks the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, while Labor Day marks its end.

The embassy, located in Pavas, will re-open Tuesday, May 29 at its regular hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m