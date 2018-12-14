What’s your most often used means of public transport? Your second? If you said Uber to the latter, a recent study by the Instituto de Estudios Sociales en Población (IDESPO), of the Universidad Nacional (UNA) – Institute of Social Studies in Population of the National University – agrees with your choice.

The first choice, the method of public transportation used by the majority of the population in Costa Rica, is the bus.

According to the survey of 1,003 people between August 31 and September 10, 2018, 469 said the use the bus, 240 used Uber, 166 a pirate taxis (gypsy cabs), 116 the red (official) taxis and 14 the train.

They were also asked with which service they are more satisfied, 97% of Uber users said they were satisfied with the service, 72.3% of bus users said they found the service satisfactory, while only 16% of users of pirate taxis were positive on the service,

The researchers also found that 85% of the respondents were aware of the conflict between Uber and the taxis and that 9 out of 10 people share the idea that Uber should continue to operate, but regulated.

