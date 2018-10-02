As of today, October 2, 2018, the Uber’s cancellation fee changes from a fixed fee to one calculated based on the time and distance traveled by the Driver Partner to arrive to the passenger.

What changed?

Now, if the app detects that the Driver Partner is not making progress to your location, you will not be charged the cancellation fee.

You, as a user, have a grace period of 2 minutes to cancel the trip without being charged a cancellation fee, after which you will always be informed of the exact cancellation amount before confirming the cancellation of a trip.

When the Driver Partner reaches the point where you requested your trip, you have 5 minutes to get there. If you do not arrive in those 5 minutes and the Driver Partner wishes to cancel the trip, the cancellation fee will apply, which will include the 5 minutes wait time, with a minimum of ¢400 colones.

The cancellation fee has a maximum based on the type of service: ¢1,000 for UberX, ¢1,300 for Uber PLUS and ¢2,000 for Uber XL.

Prior today, the cancellation fee was fixed at ¢800 colones if the user canceled the service after 5 minutes of requesting the trip.

An example of the new cancellation fee, for a Driver Partner who has traveled 2 kilometers to get to you and has waited 5 minutes before canceling, ¢680 colones.

Source, Uber Costa Rica