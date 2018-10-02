As of today, October 2, 2018, the Uber’s cancellation fee changes from a fixed fee to one calculated based on the time and distance traveled by the Driver Partner to arrive to the passenger.
What changed?
- Now, if the app detects that the Driver Partner is not making progress to your location, you will not be charged the cancellation fee.
- You, as a user, have a grace period of 2 minutes to cancel the trip without being charged a cancellation fee, after which you will always be informed of the exact cancellation amount before confirming the cancellation of a trip.
- When the Driver Partner reaches the point where you requested your trip, you have 5 minutes to get there. If you do not arrive in those 5 minutes and the Driver Partner wishes to cancel the trip, the cancellation fee will apply, which will include the 5 minutes wait time, with a minimum of ¢400 colones.
The cancellation fee has a maximum based on the type of service: ¢1,000 for UberX, ¢1,300 for Uber PLUS and ¢2,000 for Uber XL.
Prior today, the cancellation fee was fixed at ¢800 colones if the user canceled the service after 5 minutes of requesting the trip.
An example of the new cancellation fee, for a Driver Partner who has traveled 2 kilometers to get to you and has waited 5 minutes before canceling, ¢680 colones.
Source, Uber Costa Rica