The strike by public employees against the plan fiscal (tax reform) could truncate a trip abroad by President Carlos Alvarado, planning to make his first appearance at the 73rd general assembly of the United Nations (UN) and in search of foreign investments.

The president’s trip will begin with a visit to Silicon Valley, home to many emerging and global technology companies. Subsequently, he plans to travel to New York to the UN assembly.

If he succeeds to leave the country, it would be his first speech before the international community as president. In the Big Apple, he also plans to hold diplomatic meetings with some of his counterparts, representatives of multilateral and financial organizations.

However, the climate of tension and violence in the country threatens the president’s agenda. Amid the heated demonstrations and the heated discussion in the Legislative Assembly on tax reforms, it may not be advisable for the President to be leaving the country.

According to the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Trade (Comex), the meetings, because they are at a high level, require early confirmations and prior planning, are already considering the possibility that the Minister of Commerce Dyala Jiménez travel with the vice president and chancellor, Epsy Campbell first, with the hope that, the president can join them later.

The UN general assembly meeting opens on Tuesday, September 18.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com