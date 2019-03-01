The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) will make its first visit to Costa Rica from March 3 to 14, 2019, to assess the treatment of persons deprived of their liberty, as well as the safeguards for their protection against torture and ill-treatment.

“Costa Rica was one of the first states to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT), and had been involved in initial negotiations of it since the 1980s. The time is now right to evaluate Costa Rica’s commitment to its obligations under the Optional Protocol,” said Roberto Fehér Perez, head of the delegation.

During its mission, the Subcommittee intends to visit prisons, police stations, detention facilities for women and minors, detention facilities for migrants, as well as psychiatric hospitals.

The Subcommittee is mandated to visit all States parties to the Optional Protocol.

At the end of the visit, the Subcommittee will present its confidential preliminary observations to the government of Costa Rica.

The delegation will comprise Roberto Fehér Perez (Head of delegation, Uruguay), Maria Dolores Gomez (Argentina), Maria Luisa Romero (Panama), Nora Sveaass (Norway), and Juan Pablo Vegas (Peru).

