The United States government, through the U.S. Embassy in San Jose, is in solidarity with the Costa Ricans affected by the passage of tropical storm Nate and is donating US$150,000 to support with the expenses of helicopter flights for the distribution of humanitarian supplies and inspection of the affected areas and communities.

The Embassy note said, “In this way, the US government responds to the request for assistance presented by the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care of Costa Rica (CNE).”

The US collaboration is done through the Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), a branch of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

OFDA, like other US government agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Geological Survey, Southern Command and NASA are working steadily with the CNE and other regional institutions in the prevention and mitigation of the disaster situations that may affect the country.

For the laster in road conditions and location of shelters, as the situation can change constantly, please consult the following web sites:

Transit Police: http://www.transito.go.cr/CenCom-General/Paginas/Situaciones-de-cierres-y-rutas.aspx

CNE: http://www.cne.go.cr

NOAA Tropical Storm Advisory: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/051139.shtml

Juan Santamaria Airport Operating Status: http://www.fly2sanjose.com

PS, A reminder that the U.S. Embassy San Jose, located in Pavas will be closed on Monday, October 16, for the national observance of “Encuentro de Culturas”

– – – –

The original statement by the US Embassy:

Estados Unidos tiende su mano a Costa Rica

El gobierno de Estados Unidos se solidariza con los costarricenses afectados por el paso de la tormenta Nate y entrega $150 mil (ciento cincuenta mil dólares) para apoyar con los gastos de vuelos de helicópteros para la distribución de suministros humanitarios e inspección de las zonas afectadas y comunidades aisladas.

De esta manera el gobierno estadounidense responde a la solicitud de ayuda presentada por la Comisión Nacional de Prevención de Riesgos y Atención de Emergencias de Costa Rica (CNE).

La colaboración estadounidense se hace por medio de la Oficina de Asistencia para Desastres en el Exterior (OFDA, por sus siglas en inglés), dependencia que forma parte de la Agencia Estadounidense para Desarrollo Internacional (USAID).

OFDA, al igual que otras agencias del gobierno de Estados Unidos como el Servicio Geológico Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA, por sus siglas en inglés), el Comando Sur y NASA trabajan de manera constante con la CNE y otras instituciones regionales en la prevención y mitigación de las situaciones de desastre que pueden afectar al país.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.