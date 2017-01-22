Up Close: Miss Universe Costa Rica Carolina Rodriguez

Get to know Miss Universe Costa Rica Carolina Rodriguez Duran before she competes at the MISS UNIVERSE Competition happening January 29th 7/6c LIVE on FOX from the Philippines.
More of Carolina on:
- Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/carodriguezd
- Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/carorod23/
- Twitter – https://twitter.com/carolinarmisscr
– – – – –
Stay Connected!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissUniverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissUniverse
Instagram: @MissUniverse
SnapChat: MissUniverseOrg
Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service.
If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it.
What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.
Article originally appeared on Costa Rica Extra and is republished here with permission.