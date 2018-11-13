The variation of the dollar exchange has triggged an adjustment of tolls on the Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) and went into effect this morning, Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The road concessionaire, Globalvia, last Friday explained, the recent upward changes in the exchange rate – up 5% with respect to the reference value of September 17, 2018 – the reason for upping the tolls.

For passenger vehicles, the rates increased this morning between ¢10 and ¢40 colones.

The new rates are presented in the following tables:

TARIFAS VIGENTES DESDE EL 13 DE NOVIEMBRE DEL 2018

The Ruta 27 (Carretera San José – Caldera) is a 76.8 km toll road under concession by the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) to the private consortium, Sociedad Concesionaria Autopistas del Sol S.A (Globalvia).

The road came to shorten the travel time between the capital and the Central Pacific.

You can obtain last minute road information on Twitter.

Related