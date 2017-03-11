US Border Mistake Could See Over 200,000 Acres Returned to Mexico

Q24N – A mistake in the border lines between Mexico and the United States could see over 200 thousand acres returned to Mexico.

Chihuahua Senator Patricio Martínez García said 214,381 acres considered US territory since the 19th century actually belongs to Mexico.

So far, there has been no proposal that will lead the United States to address the territorial error, but Senator Martinez Garcia said he is looking for funds top conduct topographic and satellite studies that could confirm whether the US is trespassing on Mexican territory.

If the studies confirm the error, Mexico would be entitled to claim that territory by sending a diplomatic note to the United States government.

The legislator stated that 99 percent of the territory is vacant land only inhabited in Nogales and Arizona, so the case would require a legal review clarifying the situation for both countries.

The issue arises amid wavering relations between Mexico and the United States due to immigration policies involving a border wall that President Donald Trump plans to implement in order to prevent immigrants from entering the US.In the past year, Indigence increased from 5.3% to 6.9%, reaching 2.7 million Argentines; about 13 million now below the poverty line.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray made the Mexican government’s displeasure known this week by coming out against deportation and immigrant families that have been separated while crossing the border.

Article originally appeared on Panampost.com

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related