A Costa Rican national who is wanted for raping a minor in Costa Rica was turned over Wednesday (Nov. 1) to Costa Rican law enforcement officials, says a report by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Eugenio Castillo Muños, 50, according to the Costa Rican warrant, is wanted on “violación agravada” (rape).

The ICE report – ICE removes Costa Rican citizen wanted for rape in Costa Rica – is contradictory, one, identifying the Costa Rican fugitive as Ramon Castillo Muñoz, 50; two, who had been in ICE custody since June 31 (last we checked June did not have 31 days); and three, in the first paragraph noting the deportation occurred on Wednesday (Nov. 1) then further down deported from the United States Nov. 2, then referencing Wednesday (Nov. 1) again near the bottom.

There is nothing in the local online Spanish language reports. Nor could the Q confirm the arrival in Costa Rica of the Tico fugitive with the immigration service – Migración.

The best we could gather is that Castillo Muñoz had been in ICE custody since July 31, after being detained on July 27 by Madison police in Madison, New Jersey, for telling police he had been a victim of an armed robbery. He told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men the night of July 23.

According to Patch.com, Castillo Muñoz was arrested and charged with filing a false police report. The Madison police say they discovered the Tico’s background while investigating him for the false police report.

“The incident put responding officers from Madison, surrounding towns and our citizens in jeopardy while causing public alarm,” Madison Police Chief Darren Dachisen said. “Video footage from our video community partner, the Nautilus Diner, was instrumental in assisting our detectives and has been utilized on multiple investigations with great success.”

It is not known why Castillo Muñoz faked the report.

Castillo Muñoz was born Nov. 15, 1966, and speaks both English and Spanish, according to the INTERPOL listing. The Tico lived in Morristown, near Madison and appears to have been in the living in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

On the Interpol list, there are currently 81 people wanted by Costa Rica, of which 35 are Costa Ricans.

The Deportation

According to ICE, the Castillo Muñoz’s removal was carried out as a “high profile removal” – a special designation given to foreign fugitives, national security threats, human rights violators and other special interest removals.

The ICE report, updated 11/06/2017, says:

“We have taken a potential child predator off our streets and removed him to face justice in his home country. Castillo-Muñoz is a public safety threat, who fled justice in his home country. His removal sends a message to international fugitives; they will not find sanctuary here,” said ERO Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris. “ICE will continue to focus its removal resources on violent criminals and other high-priority aliens who pose the greatest threat to our communities.”

“On Sept. 16, an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered Castillo-Muñoz removed from the United States.

“Castillo-Muñoz departed Wednesday under escort from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica. Upon his arrival, ERO deportation officers turned Castillo-Muñoz over to Costa Rican authorities.”

