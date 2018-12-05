On Wednesday, December 5, the Embassy and Consular Section of the United States in San Jose, Costa Rica, will remain closed to join the national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

Over 30 days, the United States flag will be at half mast in the White House and all government buildings, including embassies.

All the people who had scheduled their appointments for the visa interview this Wednesday, December 5, will receive a message by email with the new date of scheduling their appointment.

The diplomatic headquarters will re-open public on Thursday, December 6, at the usual hours, from of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

