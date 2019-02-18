Valentina Fradegrada, she was born on September 2, 1991 in Bergamo, a small beautiful town near Milan (Italy) where she created one of the first Italian blog about fashion and urban style.

Sports lover since she was very young, Valentina has practiced ballet for 12 years and she has also won 5 Italian championships of Wushu Kong Fu, two demanding disciplines that showed her personality and her strong character, sweet but rigorous and careful. Nowadays she works with Nike and she trains every day with a personal trainer.

