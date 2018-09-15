A group of 50 people committed acts of vandalism Thursday night in Puntarenas, burning of tires, destruction of store windows and even exchange of bullets with the police, increasing tension in the area.

Rodrigo Alfaro, deputy chief of the National Police in Puntarenas, reported that the group of vandals were out to cause damage.

“They went out into the streets to damage the doors and windows of the Banco Popular ATM, broke glass in the José Paolo store and stole merchandise. They also tried to rob a warehouse but they could not enter,” said the police chief.

The chief also confirmed that his officers were attacked with firearms and stones.