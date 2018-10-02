In the caricature by Crhoy.com, we see Albino Vargas, the leader of one of the most powerful public sector unions, the Asociación Nacional de Empleados Públicos (ANEP), heading for retirement now that the end of the strike is around the corner

Vargas was pretty peeved when on Monday Crhoy broke the story that he had taken his retirement from his job with the Ministerio de Justicia, a job he has been ‘on leave’ for the last 28 years and 8 months, on August 1, before the commencement of the national strike which he leads.

This is despite the fact that the information published by CRHoy consists of public information, corroborated and granted by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) given his status as a public official.

Vargas retired with a monthly pension of ¢1,210 808.13.