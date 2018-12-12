The Ministry of Transport (MOPT) announced that there will be NO vehicular restrictions of San Jose for the holiday period.

The vehicular restriction of San Jose in effect from 6 am to 7 pm on weekdays, excluding holidays, will be suspended on December 24, 26, 27, 28 and 31 and January 2, 3 and 4. (December 25 and January 1 are holiday days).

The restrictions will be in effect again on Monday, January 7, 2019, with the plates ending in 1 and 2.

