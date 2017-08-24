The first Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and elected Constituent Assembly member Diosdado Cabello issued a call for unity of Venezuelan revolutionary forces against threats stemming from United States imperialism.

“Let’s not confuse ourselves. The enemy is U.S. imperialism. We are all needed here,” Cabello said.

“Today imperialism is threatening us again. We are here, we do not attack anyone, but we are going to morally defend ourselves,” Cabello said during a broadcast on the Con el Mazo Dando program on the Venezuelan Television channel. “We are obligated to be united. There is no way to overcome such a powerful enemy if we do not have internal unity.”

On the tails of Trump announcing a possible “military option” for Venezuela, something that was unanimously rejected in Latin America, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with opposition leaders in Florida on Wednesday, announcing that the U.S. would be imposing more sanctions against the Bolivarian government which he called a “dictatorship.”

Cabello said that the attacks stem from the fact that Venezuela has chosen not to follow the capitalist model, but has instead taken the path of sovereignty and working toward socialism, as laid out by the late former President Hugo Chavez.

The United States is “in essence against a great project opposing the capitalist model. This project was embodied by Hugo Chavez. It was he who opened the doors for us.”

The Socialist Party leader recalled the coup backed by the U.S. embassy in Caracas against the Bolivarian government in 2002 that attempted to remove President Chavez.

Cabello said that the participation of the Venezuelan people in the Constituent Assembly elections on July30th was the “biggest defeat for the U.S. government.”

“What happened on July 30th was a lesson for the world,” he said.

