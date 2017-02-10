Venezuela, Saudi Arabia Review Oil Cooperation Agenda

216 SHARES Facebook Twitter

TODAY VENEZUELA (Prensa Latina) Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez met today with her Saudi Arabia counterpart, Adel Al Jubeir, to review the oil cooperation agenda between the two nations.

Through its Twitter account, the minister assured that this working meeting is part of the tour through oil producing and exporting nations, with the purpose of evaluating the progress of efforts to stabilize the international hydrocarbon market. Venezuela and Saudi Arabia remain together in defense of the strategic resources of the producing countries, stated the foreign minister in a tweet, referring to the fulfillment of the agreement signed in 2016 between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and external producers, to recover the price of fuel.

We are important partners of OPEC and members of the Non-Aligned Countries Movement, and this year there will be the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Arab and South American Countries in Venezuela, noted Rodríguez.

According to reports, during the meeting with Al Jubeir they discussed, among other issues, investment projects in the oil and petrochemical area in Venezuelan territory.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

216 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.