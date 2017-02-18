Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rejects Statements by Argentine President

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter

TODAY VENEZUELA – Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez has rejected statements by Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, considering them an offense that the Argentine head of State had said that the situation ”is worse” in Venezuela, compared to one year ago.

‘Impoverishment in Argentina in record time under his presidency has been shameful. It is a failure repudiated by his people,’ the Venezuelan foreign minister wrote on Friday night on her Twitter account.

The Argentine statesman’s recent statements to the Spanish media were considered by Caracas an interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

In several messages posted on Twitter, the Venezuelan foreign minister stressed that ‘the world has witnessed with astonishment how Macri has ruled for his family and his corrupt companies.‘

‘In Argentina, Macri hides due to his fear of being repudiated by the Argentine people in any corner. Cowardice rules him,’ Delcy Rodriguez said.

On February 15, 2016, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the United Nations, Rodriguez defended the right of the non-interference of the peoples’ affairs, as well as full respect for their sovereignty, through international legal treaties.

